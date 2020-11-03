‘My Belly is Still Flat’, Toke Makinwa Talks Disappointment at Not Being Pregnant

Though Toke Makinwa is known as the original baby girl for life, she got candid about hopes, dreams and disappointments in a new Instagram post.

The OAP and beauty entrepreneur took to Instagram to share some home truth on Monday, November 2, in preparation for her 36th birthday which is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Toke Makinwa disclosed that the month of October did not pan out as she expected at all especially with her contracting Covid-19, her inability to travel and her workload piling up.

The fashion ‘it’ girl revealed that she lost friends to betrayal in this season and her anxiety was acting up especially with her upcoming birthday, making her only escape, work.

Though she had dreams for November 2020 which included a baby on the way, Makinwa says that’s yet to happen as her stomach is still flat and her waist still disappearing.

However, in all of it, the aspiring business mogul is grateful that she is whole and made sure to encourage folks that things will only get better from here on out.

See her inspiring post below.

