MuteRKelly: Omarion, Tank, Ne-Yo and More Speak Up Against R. Kelly

Black male artistes have now taken to their social media to call for the cancellation of R. Kelly, and this comes amid the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

Recall that the six-part docuseries premiered on January 3 on Lifetime, and features interviews with women like Kitti Jones and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, and also tells the story of how all the adults in late singer Aaliyah’s life betrayed her.

Some of the stars featured in the documentary include John Legend and Chance the Rapper, all of spoke up against the singer.

Now, Omarion of B2K has announced that he will be deleting the songs the predator wrote for them, while Tank and Ne-Yo have now joined the #MuteRKelly campaign.

See their posts below:

As an artist & a champion of the arts, I am moved to share my position on #SurvivingRKelly which I haven’t seen but felt compelled to voice my position on this very serious issue since #rkelly has written songs for #B2K. — OMARION (@Omarion) January 7, 2019

It’s important first to ACKNOWLEDGE that this has been an ugly truth in our industry for years and as opposed to dismissing it’s existence | its time to discuss it. EVERYONE has to be RESPONSIBLE. Many have bared witness to the unthinkable and yet have remained silent. — OMARION (@Omarion) January 7, 2019

Those responsible must be held accountable. #rkelly was both a victim & a predator & accordingly must be held accountable but also get professional help. His artistic genius inspired us all. His music is being muted by the darkness of his actions. The dark always comes to light. — OMARION (@Omarion) January 7, 2019

I pray that everyone effected by this tragedy gets the help & support they need to live a better life. When you know better , you do better. — OMARION (@Omarion) January 7, 2019

While I know our fans would be greatly disappointed if we didn’t perform those songs on #TheMillennoumTour , after the tour I am retiring those songs from my set list . I too am raising a future queen. #A.A.R.T.

(Artists Acknowledging Responsibility & Truth) Peace y’all. ~O — OMARION (@Omarion) January 7, 2019