Muslim girl, who secretly studies the bible, says it gives her ‘peace’

A Nigerian Muslim girl identified as Fatima Yusuf has said that she derives peace from reading the bible.

In a rather unusual turn, Fatima took to Twitter to say she secretly hides to read the bible and has been studying it for six months now.

According to the Muslim lady she is surprised that a book that is so condemned by adherents of her religion is offering so much peace to her life.

She wrote:

“There’s just something about it that brings me peace” she wrote as she expressed the joy and state of calmness she receives when ever she hid secretly and read the Holy Bible.

See her post below: