Musician Poppy Set to Publish Comic Book, “Genesis 1”

Poppy is set to publish her first comic book, “Genesis 1,” which reportedly will attempt to tell her origin story.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the internet sensation will be collaborating with Titanic Sinclair, Ryan Cady to produce the graphic book, and the arts will be drawn by Masa Minoura and Ian McGinty.

The teaser for the book reportedly has a line that goes: “Is she a girl? Is she a machine? Is she humanity’s redemption, or its damnation? Don’t be scared — either way, she is Poppy… and you love Poppy.”

Poppy is famous for releasing three albums, appearing in short films, and also publishing the 2017 book of wisdom called The Gospel of Poppy.

THR adds that the upcoming comic book will be accompanied by a soundtrack of exclusive music, and a limited-edition version of Genesis 1, already available for pre-order, will feature a free print and vinyl signed by Poppy, as well as an oversized hardcover with slipcase. Five hundred copies will be made available.

The 168-page hardcover is set to be released in July.