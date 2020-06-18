Musician, Azadus Shares Covid-19 Survival Story

If you don’t believe that Covid-19 is real, just asks Azadus who was just discharged after suffering from the virus.
The musician took to Instagram to share his story in a series of posts, using texts, photos and videos, thanking God for saving his life and revealing the ordeal he went through.
Azadus has requested anyone who still doubts the existence of the virus to direct their questions to him and urged everyone to follow the set guidelines of social distancing and hand washing in curbing the spread.
My Survivor story with Covid-19 Glory be to God I just got discharged of Covid-19. Half bread is better than puff-puff That garri in your house is far better than the good meals you won't be able to eat at the hospital My Advice, If you must go out, see everyone as that COVID-19 itself and wash your hands for 40secs at the least. Meanwhile, if you insist that Covid-19 is not real, Covid-19 is not in Nigeria or Africa, haaaaaaaaaa well, don't be shy to ask me questions. Please kindly say a word of prayer for @lagosstategovt Under the our super caring Governor @jidesanwoolu God bless
He advised people to beware of scammers and noted that all of his medical expenses were taken care of by the Lagos State Government.
To whom much is given, much is expected. @lagosstategovt took care of me and my medical bills along with thousands when I was hospitalized. I feel the need to pay back through my little contribution is just appropriate and patriotic. If you like you can say I have been paid, may God not let your ignorance kill u.