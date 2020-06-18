Musician, Azadus Shares Covid-19 Survival Story

If you don’t believe that Covid-19 is real, just asks Azadus who was just discharged after suffering from the virus.

The musician took to Instagram to share his story in a series of posts, using texts, photos and videos, thanking God for saving his life and revealing the ordeal he went through.

Azadus has requested anyone who still doubts the existence of the virus to direct their questions to him and urged everyone to follow the set guidelines of social distancing and hand washing in curbing the spread.

He advised people to beware of scammers and noted that all of his medical expenses were taken care of by the Lagos State Government.

