If you’ve been praying for 9ice to drop something new for the year 2020, then your prayers have been answered.

The song “Aye Po Gan” is accompanied by a beautiful visuals shot in Tarkwa Bay with a team on energetic dancers creating magical moments on film.

Check out the song bellow as we anticipate more exciting sounds from adigun who recently celebrated his 40th birthday with his newly wedded wife last month. @i_am9ice.

Check out the song here.