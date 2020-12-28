Music producer, Paulo, begs Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid to reconcile differences

A Nigerian music producer known as Paulo has appealed to singers Davido, Wizkid and Burna boy to reconcile their differences.

Paulo in an Instagram post on Monday begged the trio to end their fight for the betterment of Africa music culture.

His post read:

“Please Afrobeat heroes, you all have superpowers, use them to unlock greatness, set an example, lead the way.

“Dear Sons, African Giant, Baddest OBO, and biggest Star Boy. I love you guys, You all have made monumental strides to advance African culture around the world. Your music has helped to change the face of Afrobeats and turned it into one of the most popular music genres today.

“You all have worked so hard to achieve this status and we are proud of what you have contributed to music, as talented musicians, and most importantly as African men.

“This year has taught us all valuable lessons about life, love, friendship, work and passion. Let’s not forget the reason we all started.

“2020 showed us pepper, but with determination, love and togetherness we are here today reflecting.”

He urged Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy to take lessons from 2020 and remember how “temporary life is, how much more there is to achieve and how far they have come.

According to him, music unites people, heals the soul and makes people dance.

“Let’s think about our family, our loved ones for a minute. if something goes wrong???

