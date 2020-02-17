MUSIC: NeyoOsha (@NeyoOsha247) – Commando

After the successful released of “Burst My Brain” single, Movement Entertainment presents the Nigerian and US based versatile Afro Pop singing sensation, actor, performer and song writer – NeyoOsha, with this awaited Tycoon Beat produced catchy first official record for the year 2020 titled “Commando”.

NeyoOsha came through on this astounding song which promises to rock speakers and airwaves nationwide and it’s available on all digital stores for streaming and downloads.

