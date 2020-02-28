Music Legend 2Baba Releases 7th Solo Album ‘Warriors’

Multiple award-winning Afropop legend, Innocent Idibia, PKA 2Baba has today released a new body of work; an album titled ‘Warriors’.

‘Warriors’ is a key offering of the #20YearsAKing project and a follow up to 2014’s The Ascension. It captures the hunger, work ethic and fighter mentality that has earned 2Baba 20 unbroken years of trailblazing and industry dominance.

It contains 13 tracks of pure vibes with 2Baba in his element backed by an incredible production team consisting of a mix of seasoned hitmakers and emerging talents such as Jay Sleek, PBanks, Spellz, Blaq Jeerzy, Bolji Beatz, Speroach Beatz, Richie, and Ploops.

Guest features on the album include Afrobeats superstars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Peruzzi, as well as veterans Hi Idibia and AJ Natives. 2Baba also introduces newbie Syemca on one of the tracks ‘Target You’.

On Warriors, 2Baba breaks the streak of releasing albums with no title track. The title track ‘Warriors’ which opens the album sets its tone and take fans into the mindset of the music icon at the moment.

Also released today is the music video for ‘We Must Groove’ featuring Burna Boy, an afrobeat-influenced track from the album. The vibrant video shot by award-winning video director Patrick Elis was premiered at the album listening party for the album held at The Artisan Lounge on February 25.

Check out the link to the album here.