Music: Jah9 Drops Latest Single, ‘Ma’at’

Reggae singer song writer Jah9 releases her latest single ‘Ma’at’ translating to ‘Each Man’.This is intended to initiate the campaign into a planned March 2020 “Note To Self” album launch.

Jah9 rose in 2015 with the ‘Reggae Revival Movement.’ She has also consistently served ‘Yoga on Dub’; a program that incorporates nature, African inspired kemetic yoga, meditation and different expressions of Art.

Her energetic brand of soul and jazz infused reggae has seen her grace the pages of t Essence, Red Bull , VOGUE, Billboard just to mention a few Magazines.

Jah9 will be performing at The Bright Side Festival in Jamaica in January and will also have a ‘Feel Trip‘ in Kenya later in March 2020.