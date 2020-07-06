MUSIC : Golden Boi ft MYkeelis – Pick Up

Fast rising Nigeria-American act Osa-Omoregie Iwinosa Rich popularly known as “Golden Boi” is an Afro pop Artiste who hails from Edo state and loves music. He is out with a debut amazing single titled ” Pick Up” featuring MYkeels. Pick Up is a song that sensitizes the love and appreciation for women … The song was produced by Hbeatzpro. The Dubai based Nigeria star “Golden Boi” has promised to savour the Nigeria music industry . Songs is currently on all platforms …listen and enjoy and share

