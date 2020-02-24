Music Event: Sincerely Yours, from Ami Faku

Ami Faku writes and performs music written from her heart and her critically acclaimed debut album Imali is like listening to a love letter.

Sincerely Yours is a musical showcase the music of the beautiful album in an intimate setting with the true fans.

Ami Faku and her full band will perform the entire Imali album at Sincerely Yours on 2 consecutive nights,Thursday 12 March and Friday,13 March at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein.

Get your Limited Tickets at Quicket.

According to @OkayAfrica Ami Faku is one of this year’s breakout stars and the Imali album has received critical acclaim, reaching several streaming millstones and the physical album has been Number 1 at Musica stores for the 4th WEEK IN A ROW!

Fresh off of a historic feature on Apple Music #SongStories Ami Faku has also been on the road performing on major stages from Cape Town to Swaziland and she slows down for two nights for this intimate show with fans to bring the love story of Imali to life.

Follow our event page on Facebook for more updates as they unfold!