Efe drew inspiration from the growing Afrobeats vibe to present this solo extended play titled “NONSTOP the playlist”.

It is a six (6) track playlist; Ghetto Girl, Belinda, Africana, Samba, Number One & Sho Mo curated by Efe to express love and infatuations to the pleasure of every listener.

With this project, Efe sings to the uptempo and groovy dance beats contained in most of the tracks. Efe explains that, this project is not personal, just an expression of the general experiences and feelings of young people round the world especially from Africa who like to dance, party and have a good time.

He further stated in quote “when i rap its mostly expressions of my personal feelings, but when i sing its usually just expressions from generalized thoughts, emotions and inspirations”.

This playlist contains feel good vibes to make you happy, dance, and put bad energy away, whether you are in a car driving or at home or at a party, it is sure to get your groove on, hence once you press play it is NONSTOP.

Production contributions are from the producers; Tropical, Kapentar, Bandoo and Krazytunes. While mix & mastering was by Suka Sounds, except track 6 “Sho Mo” by Talent Pro.

Watch out for “Africana” and “Sho Mo”.

