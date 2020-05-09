Music Boss Andre Harrell, Who Discovered Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, Dies at 59

Andre Harrell is dead.

According to Variety, the cause of his death is as yet unclear.

The music executive is famous for being the founder of Uptown Records, where Sean “Puffy” Combs started his business. Harrell later went on to head Motown Records.

The news of his death was first shared by DJ D-Nice, who revealed the sad news while spinning on Instagram Live for his popular Club Quarantine series Friday night (May 8).

A bit about Harrell:

A native of New York, Harrell started his career in music as an artist, one-half of the early rap duo Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde, whose single “Genius Rap” was a minor hit in 1981. In 1983 Harrell teamed with Russell Simmons, the founder of Def Jam Records, and had one of his early experiences in the business working as a vice president and later GM of the label. He left to start his own record company, Uptown Records, in 1986. Stylish, sophisticated and fashion-forward, the label played a key role in the development of the New Jack Swing style of R&B, courtesy of acts like Guy (featuring the hugely influential producer-performer Teddy Riley), Al B. Sure and Jodeci, as well as crossover hip-hop via Heavy D and the Boyz and Father MC. Harrell also signed the teenage Mary J. Blige in the late ’80s, though her career at the label didn’t fully take off until the early ’90s, with help from Harrell’s enterprising former intern, Sean “Puffy” Combs, who was quickly elevated to an A&R position at Uptown.

He was 59.

