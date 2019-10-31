Musa, Akpeyi return as Rohr names 23-man Squad for Afcon Qualifiers

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has named a 23-man squad for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has received his first call-up to the national team since Afcon 2019, while stand-in skipper, Ahmed Musa returns to the side after a spell out injured.

Rohr has also decided to give another chance to Vitória de Guimarães midfielder, Mikel Agu, following his outstanding performances in the Europa League.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will play Benin Republic at home on November 13 and are away to Lesotho in Maseru on November 19.

The Complete Squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)