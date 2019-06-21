Murray Makes Smashing Return at Queens

Former world No 1 Andy Murray made a victorious return after what he described as “life-changing” hip surgery at a raucous Queen’s on Thursday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion partnered Spain’s Feliciano Lopez to a 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 victory in his first competitive match in five months.

Playing on a packed centre court including his wife Kim, Murray showed little fear in stretching himself despite being off the circuit since January.

His friend Lopez did not show any sign either of being burdened by the allegations made against him of match-fixing in the Spanish media, which he strongly denied on Wednesday.

Murray has returned just in time for Wimbledon, where he will be seeking a third title.