Murder Trial For Stabbing Of Nicki Minaj’s Tour Manager Begins

A 37-year-old man named Khaliyfa Neely will be charged for the murder of Nicki Minaj’s tour manager, De’Von Pickett.

According to AllHiphop, Pickett was 29-years-young when he was fatally stabbed outside a bar in East Germantown, on February 18, 2015.

At first, a man named Pierce Boykin was held for trial at a preliminary hearing on April of 2015, but the charges got dropped in August of 2016, although he pled guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced tp to 23 months in state prison.

Now, new evidence has pointed to Neely. And he is being charged with murder, conspiracy, and other related counts.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.