#MUMURIC: Nigerians Roast MURIC over Calls to End BBNaija

Many Nigerians, particularly fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show have hauled the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) over the coals following its call for the ban of the 2019 edition of the show.

Many took to their Twitter handles to express their distaste over the incessant meddling of the Muslim group on “entertainment issues” adding that “religion is not a constitution for the rest of humanity”.

Some also warned MURIC not to portray themselves as an extremist organization because Nigeria is not an Islamic country.

The Islamic group had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the airing on the show and also asked Christians and Muslims to put their differences aside and unite against the “immoral” show.

But this is not the first time the group will be drawing the ire of the public over its stand on public discourse.

In 2018, MURIC called for a ban of Falz’s “This is Nigeria” hit single because the rapper used hijab wearing video vixens.

Check out some of what Nigerians on twitter are saying over the latest MURIC meddling.

