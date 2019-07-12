MUMURIC: Nigerians Roast MURIC over Calls to End BBNaija

Many Nigerians, particularly fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show have hauled the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) over the coals following its call for the ban of the 2019 edition of the show.

Many took to their Twitter handles to express their distaste over the incessant meddling of the Muslim group on “entertainment issues” adding that “religion is not a constitution for the rest of humanity”.

Some also warned MURIC not to portray themselves as an extremist organization because Nigeria is not an Islamic country.

The Islamic group had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the airing on the show and also asked Christians and Muslims to put their differences aside and unite against the “immoral” show.

But this is not the first time the group will be drawing the ire of the public over its stand on public discourse.

In 2018, MURIC called for a ban of Falz’s “This is Nigeria” hit single because the rapper used hijab wearing video vixens.

Check out some of what Nigerians on twitter are saying over the latest MURIC meddling.

Like atimes I wonder if we are enlightened in this Nigeria, how can MURIC detect to people wat to watch or not, like are they doing my subscription for anyone, smh for Nigeria we are our own biggest enemy — Iffiiy (@Iffiiy1) July 12, 2019

Prof Akintola MURIC #BBNaijia is a subscription base TV show and not a free to air TV show, something people are paying to watch. It's like saying government should ban cigarette, alcohol, night club etc.

This is what happens when unwanted people assume unwanted positions. — Gap-tooth O.G (@Dapo147) July 12, 2019

These MURIC people should channel their energy in the right place tbh. What happened to channeling that energy to those using the image of Islam to terrorize people? There’s a reason why the BBNaija show is rated 18+ FGS — HEADmaster (@Mr_Hardey) July 12, 2019

I'm a Muslim and I don't accept this call by MURIC to place a ban on #BBNaija this is not an Islamic country this is a secular state and they should be cautioned on any action or inaction that will portray them as an extremist organization. pic.twitter.com/hnlUxbRC6J — Omo Ibadan (@iam_muyy) July 12, 2019

Increase the volume for MURIC to hear loud & clear. https://t.co/F81SAoOCeE — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 12, 2019

These Muslim ppl, their wahala too much .. na dem go talk if another person do em own music video say make dem ban am, now na to make dem ban BBNaija again? Another man’s hustle? What’s Muric problem sef? 🤷🏻‍♂️ na force to watch BBN? 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YOJv7e3pgI — Oluwatidamilare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@damilareoficial) July 12, 2019

Biggie to HMs- “MURIC has said BbNaija should be banned, so pack your things the show is over” Mercy to Biggie- “bring MURIC let me twerk for them” MURIC: pic.twitter.com/kdMOOIDJmw — kINg JOsHuA🎅 (@adams_jfa) July 12, 2019

I'm a muslim, a very proud one to be exact, but the truth is that we have some very annoying conservative muslims like muric,this #BBNAIJA thing is a choice that's why its being showed on dstv not local stations,ffs nigeria is not an islamic country so pipe the fuck down muric😏 — Adeleke👑 (@sucre_ade) July 12, 2019

Prof Ishaq Akintola is not bright.

This man is not bright at all.

Look at his head, it's surely empty.

As a Yoruba person, I'm beyond ashamed, I'm mortified.

The institution dat made him a professor needs probing. He disgraces MURIC, Muslims & Nigerians wit each breath he draws. pic.twitter.com/s1y8OIsqbW — Adunni & her demons (@Adunni_Achebe) July 12, 2019