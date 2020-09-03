Multiple Women Accuse Actor Chris D’Elia of Exposing Himself to Them

Three women have come forward to accuse actor Chris DÉlia of sexual misconduct.

CNN reports that one of the women–Megan Drust, 26– said she met the actor through a mutual friend at a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2011 and he asked for a ride in her car.

“I said, ‘Sure.’ This was really before everyone was taking Ubers and I had marked him as safe, which equals a non-threatening male,” Drust told CNN. “He was friends with some of my friends, I had met him before. That’s what you do, at least that’s what I did, you mark certain people as safe.”

Drust added that in her car, things turned uncomfortable when D’Elia allegedly looked at Drust in a way she described as “really weird.”

“I was very confused because it just didn’t fit the moment,” she said. “Then he took down his zipper and asked me to touch him and I said, ‘What are you doing? No.’ And because I wouldn’t touch him, he started to masturbate. I couldn’t believe it.”

Another woman who didn’t reveal her identity recalled how she was harassed by the comedian; she was working an overnight manager shift at the Kimpton Schofield Hotel in Cleveland in March 2018 when D’Elia called the front desk around midnight complaining about his air conditioner. Since the hotel electrician was unavailable at the time, she went to the room to address the matter herself.

“When I knocked on the door, he opened the door and he was completely naked,” she said. “I was surprised, and I was annoyed that I just came all the way up just so he could expose himself to me.”

She returned to her desk and called her fiancé to tell him what occurred. Minutes after the unwelcome interaction, D’Elia allegedly called again. “He told me I needed to come back upstairs to help with his air conditioner and I told him he would need to wait for the electrician the following morning and I hung up,” she said.

A third woman, Laura Vitarelli, was 19 when she and a friend allegedly met D’Elia after his set at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. Vitarelli exchanged numbers with the comedian when the topic of a party invitation was broached. “He gave us the address and we went,” she said. “It turned out to be his hotel.”

When they arrived at his room, Vitarelli remembers the lights being off, and D’Elia eating a bowl of shrimp scampi as he watched Cops. “There was no sign of a party at all,” she said. “He said he was going to make us drinks and her and I were both a little nervous just because it really didn’t look like he was about to throw a party. There was nobody else there.” D’Elia, who didn’t make a drink for himself, allegedly groped them, and exposed himself as they left his room.

D’Elia’s attorney Andrew Brettler said in response to these latest accusations that his client denies any wrongdoing, and “emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual misconduct with any woman without her consent.”

All of this comes merely two months after D’Elia was accused of using social media to solicit photos from minors.

