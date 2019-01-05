Multiple Victims in Los Angeles Shooting – Police

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Multiple Victims in Los Angeles Shooting – Police

Police in California on Saturday said they were responding to shooting with “multiple victims” at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet that there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the shooting took place at Gable House Bowl, with police urging people to “stay away from the area.”

Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

It is not yet clear the motive behind the shooting.

More to follow…

,

Related Posts

Breaking: Buhari Orders Prosecution of NFF Boss Pinnick over Alleged Fraud

January 5, 2019
CBN

Nigeria’s Foreign Reserve Records Highest Opening in 6 Years

January 5, 2019

‘Prince’ Nabbed over DSS Recruitment Scam

January 5, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *