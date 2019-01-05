Multiple Victims in Los Angeles Shooting – Police

Police in California on Saturday said they were responding to shooting with “multiple victims” at a bowling alley near Los Angeles.

The Torrance Police Department said in a tweet that there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the shooting took place at Gable House Bowl, with police urging people to “stay away from the area.”

Torrance, a coastal city, is located around 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

It is not yet clear the motive behind the shooting.

More to follow…