Multichoice Unveils 2019 BBNaija Housemates [Full List]

Multichoice, organisers of Big Brother Naija [BBNaija] reality TV show, has released the names of the housemates that will compete for glory in the 2019 edition of the show.

10 housemates have been shortlisted for the 2019 edition of Big Brother Naija which will be making its debut on Nigeria’s shores.

Check out the names of the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates shortlisted via their online audition below:

Charles 32 years

He’s a fitness and wellness enthusiast. Friends say he’s funny. He dresses well, look good. He says he’s down to earth.

Emeka 33 years

He says he’s charming and good looking. Very open-minded, up for almost anything and considers himself a natural content creator.

Nkeiru 23 yeas

She was willing to fight for love until she got beaten. She says she’s your sweet like candy girl who can’t stop talking.

Precious 23 years

Precious prefers sneakers to heels but not a tomboy. She promised that her lips are to die for, she’s a believer in true love and can’t stop dancing.

Onyeka 24 years

Onyeka’s tattoos highlight his life experiences. He may end up with too many tattoos to count. By the way, he loves to party!

Moshood 26 years

Moshood is a celebrity waiting to be rich and famous. Amala is bae but he’s no cook.

Todum 32 years

Extrovert and spontaneous in nature. Todum can’t dance to save his life but who says he need rhythm to have fun.

Ifeanyi 23 years

Ifeanyi loves cracking jokes, sings a lot and considers himself a great cook.

Oluwasegun 30 years

Oluwasegun is just a lucky guy. May be considered a nerd, but he accepts being a football fanatic.

Samson 25 years

Samson is a man on a mission. He says he’s so handsome and has titles for it.