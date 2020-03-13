‘Mulan’ Release Pushed Back by Disney Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

THR is reporting that Disney has pushed the release of its upcoming live-action film Mulan amid growing concerns around the coronavirus.

Per the outlet, the movie was set to hit theaters in North America on March 27, but the director Niki Caro posted on her personal instagram about the release date push, writing, “We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of Mulan for now.”

Caro continued, “Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe.”

Mulan is the latest studio release to be pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal pushed the ninth Fast & Furious film a year, while Paramount pushed the release of Issa Rae-starring comedy The Lovebirds and the A Quiet Place sequel.