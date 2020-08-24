Mudashiru Yusuf, Former Super Falcons Assistant Coach is Dead

Mudashiru Yusuf, a former assistant coach with the Nigerian female national team, Super Falcons, is dead.

The sportsman who also worked with the Under 17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, reportedly died on Saturday, August 22, according to reports.

Mudashiru Yusuf is said to have died in a private hospital in Osun state following a brief illness and was buried on Sunday, August 23, according to Islamic rites.

Tajudeen Amodu, the Media Officer of Osun United Football announced his passing of late Yusuf who retired as the Football Head Coach of Osun State Sports Council in the year 2017 after serving for 25 years.

A statement from Amodu reads:

“He was a former Super Falcons and Eaglets assistant coach. He was an assistant to Coach Jossy Lad at the 2007 All African Games in Algiers which Nigeria Super Falcons won. Yusuf was with Falcons between 2007-2009.

“He was also an assistant coach to Monday Osigwe when he handled Golden Eaglets in 2009. Yusuf started as an assistant to Amodu Shuaibu at BCC Lions of Gboko in 1988 through 1990.”

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.

