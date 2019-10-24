MTV Shuga Naija Returns To TV Screens Today

MTV Shuga Naija is returning today with a brand new season themed “Choices.” The award-winning TV drama will premiere on MTV Base, DStv Channel 322.

The show returns with the trials and tribulations of the students of Molade Memorial High, the glitz and underbelly of Lagos nightlife and the family dramas of our characters from Kano.

This season, MTV Shuga Naija will be the best MTV Shuga series yet, with entertaining yet educative storylines that integrates sexual reproductive health, family planning, HIV & AIDS, gender-based violence, maternal health, early child nutrition, female empowerment, positive parenting, young mums and adolescent girls.

Veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Funsho Adeolu alongside popular TV host and actor, Osas Ighodaro and Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Tobi Bakre have joined this season’s list of amazing talent who will ensure MTV Shuga’s messaging positively impacts the audience.

In addition to the new season, MTV Shuga has unveiled a brand new theme song for the drama, featuring top Nigerian artistes, Larry Gaaga, and Vector Tha Viper.

Larry Gaaga’s expertise as a renowned Executive Producer, coupled with Vector’s expert flow, delivery, and lyrical prowess, results in a classic and memorable track that truly embodies the theme of the television drama’s new season titled “Choices”.