MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ & ‘Game of Thrones’ Shine

The MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony was held on Saturday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and viewers were able to watch it when aired Monday night.
And some of the stars who shined that night include Dwayne Johnson, who was honoured with the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith accepted the Trailblazer Award.
See the full list of winners below:
Best movie
“Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
“Us”
Best show
“Big Mouth”
“Game of Thrones” *WINNER
“Riverdale”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Haunting of Hill House”
Best performance in a movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — “The Hate U Give”
Lady Gaga (Ally) — “A Star is Born” *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”
Best performance in a show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — “The Handmaid’s Tale” *WINNER
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — “Jane the Virgin”
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — “The Chi”
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
Best hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — “Captain Marvel”
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — “BlacKkKlansman”
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — “Game of Thrones”
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”
Best villain
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — “Killing Eve”
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Endgame” *WINNER
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — “You”
Best kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — “Riverdale”
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — “Aquaman”
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” *WINNER
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — “Venom”
Reality royalty
“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”
“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” *WINNER
“The Bachelor”
“The Challenge”
“Vanderpump Rules”
Best comedic performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”
Dan Levy (David Rose) — “Schitt’s Creek” *WINNER
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — “Big Mouth”
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — “Little”
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”
Breakthough performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — “Five Feet Apart”
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — “Pose”
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — “Sex Education”
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” *WINNER
Best fight
“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos
“Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva *WINNER
“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
“RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
Best real-life hero
Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”
Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”
Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG” *WINNER
Serena Williams — “Being Serena”
Most frightened performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) — “Hereditary”
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — “The Curse of La Llorona”
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — “Halloween”
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box” *WINNER
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — “The Haunting of Hill House”
Best documentary
“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”
“McQueen”
“Minding the Gap”
“RBG”
“Surviving R. Kelly” *WINNER
Best host
Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”
Nick Cannon — “Wild ‘n Out” *WINNER
Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”
RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
Most meme-able moment
“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance
“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat
“RBG” — The Notorious RBG
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
“The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence *WINNER
Best musical moment
A Star is Born — “Shallow” *WINNER
Bohemian Rhapsody — Live Aid Concert
Captain Marvel — “Just a Girl”
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — “Masquerade”
On My Block — “Look at that Butt”
Riverdale — “Seventeen”
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — “Sunflower”
The Umbrella Academy — “I Think We’re Alone Now”