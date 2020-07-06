MTV Base VJ Ehiz Goes on a Misogynistic Instagram Rant

MTV Base vj Ehiz had a lot to say about a woman’s body today.

Apparently, the media personality whose real name is Ehizojie Okoeguale got bored today, and with nothing much to do to keep his mind busy, he decided to hop onto his Instagram to reduce a woman’s body to a mere commodity.

“P*** is one of the most powerful narcotics known to man and if hustled properly can earn the owner millions,” he said in the Instagram Live post that has since stirred a heated conversation on social media.

Check him out below:

,

