Mtv Base Confirms Burna Boy as Rave of the Moment

Burna Boy has been declared MTV Base’s Rave of the Moment.

The Ye singer was emerged top of a list that included the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Naira Marley, Davido, and many others, and it was thanks to his fruitful year that earned him a Grammy nomination.

Here is the full list of MTV Base’s Hottest Naija Artistes of 2019:

1. Burna Boy

2. Davido

3. Zlatan Ibile

4. Naira Marley

5. Wizkid

6. Tiwa Savage

7. Mayorkun

8. Rema

9. Joeboy

10. Olamide

11. Teni

12. Peruzzi

13. Fireboy

14. Falz

15. Kizz Daniel

16. Patoranking

17. Niniola

18. Skiibii

19. Rudeboy

20. Timaya