Mtv Base Confirms Burna Boy as Rave of the Moment

Burna Boy has been declared MTV Base’s Rave of the Moment.
The Ye singer was emerged top of a list that included the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Naira Marley, Davido, and many others, and it was thanks to his fruitful year that earned him a Grammy nomination.
Here is the full list of MTV Base’s Hottest Naija Artistes of 2019:
1. Burna Boy
2. Davido
3. Zlatan Ibile
4. Naira Marley
5. Wizkid
6. Tiwa Savage
7. Mayorkun
8. Rema
9. Joeboy
10. Olamide
11. Teni
12. Peruzzi
13. Fireboy
14. Falz
15. Kizz Daniel
16. Patoranking
17. Niniola
18. Skiibii
19. Rudeboy
20. Timaya