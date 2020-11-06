MTN Y’ello Star Live On TV This Weekend – Who Wins The Car, House & A Trip To Berklee College Of Music?

MTN Y’ello Star will be live on TV this weekend.

For every Nigerian youth participating in Y’ello Star, the journey of becoming an iconic musician will begin to be televised live from the 7th of November to the 13th of December 2020 across various terrestrial and cable channels.

On the 6th of November, after unveiling the hosts, Hilda Baci and Tobi Bakre, and the three judges as renowned Nigerian musicians Banky W and Omawumi, and American spoken word poet, six-time Grammy award winner, actor, and producer Malik Yusef. The question now is, which of those Nigerian youths will become the maiden winner who wins the car, a house with an in-built recording studio, 5million Naira, and a trip to Berklee College Of Music Power Station in New York City to record a song? The prizes also include a record deal.

MTN Nigeria is raising the bar with its latest music reality project, Y’ello Star. Alongside Afrinolly as the technical partner, they sealed partnerships with Berklee College of Music — the largest independent college of contemporary music in the world — and Henley Business School. What this means is that members of the Berklee community will serve in various capacities on the project, and the winner of the music reality project will record their debut single at the Power Station at Berklee NYC. Members of the Henley Business community will provide entrepreneurial training and coaching to contestants.

Commenting on the project, the Acting Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Anthony Obi emphasized the unique difference between MTN Y’ello Star and other music reality TV shows. “This project goes beyond discovering talent in the Nigerian entertainment industry. MTN Y’ello Star is a conduit for capacity building within the creative industry, empowering the contestants and industry with the relevant practical knowledge to compete on a global scale. We are thankful for partners such as the Berklee College of Music who share this vision.”

The broadcast days are Saturday and Sunday.

The stations and channels where you can watch Y’ello Star include AIT Network – Saturday 7 pm – 8 pm, Sunday 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm). Soundcity TV (Saturday 7 pm – 8 pm, Sunday 6 pm – 7 pm). Nigezie – (Saturday 6 pm – 7 pm, Sunday 6 pm – 7 pm). Urban TV, BCOS Ibadan, Arewa TV, STV Jos & PH, TVC, and Orient TV Owerri will also broadcast the show.

