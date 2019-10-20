MTN Nigeria Goes Platinum!

MTN Nigeria has taken the game to the next level as they have just become the first and only Nigerian company to be awarded the Platinum Certification by the Investors In People (IiP).

This is not the first time the company is making headlines for their excellent people management practices. To provide some context, IiP is a global body that assesses people’s practices across organisations in 75 countries, comprising about 11 million-odd employees.

In 2013, MTN became the first Nigerian company to receive the prestigious Investor In People (IIP), stepped up in 2015 when they were awarded the IIP Gold certification and now in 2019, the Platinum Certification which is held by only 2% of Companies globally.

Having achieved IIP platinum status (the highest accreditation possible), places MTN Nigeria among the best places to work, not just in Africa or in emerging markets, but across the world.

This is a big win for the company and BHM is elated to celebrate this with them. Let’s raise a glass to healthy working spaces and to employees who make it all worth it.