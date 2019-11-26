MTN launches 5G technology in Nigeria

MTN Nigeria PLC (MTN) has announced that Nigeria has become the first country in West Africa to try 5G technology and applications.

This comes after a strong collaboration between the Ministry of Communications Technology and Digital Economy, the Nigerian Communications Commission, MTN and Huawei (Abuja), ZTE (Calabar) and Ericsson (Lagos.)

This immersive demo and experience will travel across three Nigerian cities to showcase the capabilities of 5G and its potential to enable economic growth, and social inclusion.

Speaking shortly after taking a tour of the exhibition booths, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, underlined the potential of 5G for sustainable growth. “I believe as long as we are able to handle the potential challenges, the deployment of 5G is very critical to our economy because of so many advantages of 5G, the issue of latency, speed and many more.”

Highlighting the importance of partnerships, Ferdi Moolman, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria said “Pushing boundaries is easier when your aspirations are supported by likeminded people. We are here today because of the support and guidance of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission who provided the trial spectrum used for this. Today’s success underlines the fact that we are good together.”

Mazen Mroue, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria stated that “In addition to the bandwidth increase for seamless video streaming or the next social application playground, 5G technology supports real-time, ultra-reliable communication between massive numbers of devices.”

Following the successful demonstration in Abuja, the 5G-demo train moves to Calabar and Lagos. In addition to which 5G trials will be run in four other cities across the country. The 5G trial will run for three months utilizing trial spectrum allocated to MTN by the NCC.