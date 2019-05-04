MTN Group Announces Changes To The Board And Establishment of International Advisory Board

MTN Group today announced significant changes to the Group Board and the establishment of an International Advisory Board (IAB). The MTN Group Board is of the view that MTN has entered a more stable and settled period which enables it to now effect an evolution of the Board following recent challenging regulatory environments and competitive trading conditions.

Here are the changes announced to occur over the next 12 months:

1. The Chairman of MTN Group, Phuthuma Nhleko, will step down from the Board on 15 December 2019.

2. Chairman-designate, Mcebisi Jonas, will assume the position of Chairman of MTN Group effective 15 December 2019.

3. Dr. Khotso Mokhele will assume the responsibilities of Lead Independent Director with effect from 15 December 2019.

4. Alan Harper, Jeff Van Rooyen and Koosum Kaylan will step down from the Board on 15 Dec 2019

5. Peter Mageza and Dawn Marole will step down from the Board effective 30 April 2020.

“Further to the above, we are pleased to welcome onto the Board His Royal Highness Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and Vincent Rague with effect from 1 July 2019,” the statement from MTN Group read.

The Board has resolved to establish an international advisory board (IAB) of prominent persons of considerable and wide-ranging experience. The primary purpose of the IAB will be to counsel, guide and support the MTN Group from time to time in fulfilling its vision and objective of being one of the premier African corporations with a global footprint in telecommunications, contributing to increased digital inclusion in Africa and the Middle East, a pivotal aspect of the fourth industrial revolution.

Whilst the IAB will be non-statutory in nature and not have any fiduciary responsibility, it will make an important contribution and play a highly valued role in ensuring that the Board is guided and assisted in achieving the company’s vision in a technically complex world with uncertain and shifting geopolitical interests. The IAB will commence on 1 July 2019.

The following have been announced as the IAB members:

1. His Excellency former President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Thabo Mbeki (Chair)

2. His Excellency President John Kufuor, former President of Ghana

3. Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, former African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs

4. Dr. Mohammed el Baradei, former Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency

5. Dr. Momar Nguer, President of Marketing & Services Total S.A. (France)

6. Phuthuma Nhleko, Chairman of MTN Group MTN Group Chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko com