MTN Finally Lists on NSE, Raises Market Cap by N1.83trn

MTN Nigeria has finally been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, 18-years after its first investor call was made by investment guru Pascal Dozie.

“Our MTN Chairman & CEO have been presented with the official plaque, commemorating this monumental milestone in yet another historical moment for us,” MTN said Thursday.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Oscar Onyeama said the telecommunications company has added N1.83 trillion to the market capitalisation of the Nigerian exchange.

“I congratulate the Board and Management of MTN Nigeria on its successful listing on NSE Premium Board. We are delighted to welcome MTN Nigeria to the Exchange,” he said.

“Today’s listing is a promising development in the country’s telecommunications sector and we encourage other players in the sector to explore the different opportunities in the capital markets for raising long term capital.

“As a listing platform of choice, today’s listing will add to our bouquet of diverse investment offerings to the public. Having MTN Nigeria listed in our market is a testament of The Exchange’s commitment to building a dynamic and inclusive market and creating channels for sustainable investment.

“This listing will promote liquidity for MTN Nigeria, enhance its value and increase transparency, as our platform remains one of the best avenues for raising capital and enabling sustainable growth for national development”.

Thursday’s listing was consummated by introduction of 20,354,513,050 ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria at a listing price of N90.00 per share.

MTN Nigeria becomes the first telecommunications network provider to be listed on the NSE Premium Board.