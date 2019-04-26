Mr Real Teams up with Jay Jay Okocha for Bundesliga Fan Fest

Naija pop star Mr. Real will be performing at the Bundesliga Fan Fest with footie legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha on Saturday at Fun Factory, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1.

The Bundesliga Fan Fest is part of the ongoing Bundesliga Experience with Jay Jay Okocha in Nigeria, Daily Post reports.

Part of the activities lined up for the weekend include Okocha playing in a 5 aside football Tournament with Bundesliga fans, autograph signing, live screening of Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 match and original Bundesliga club jersey give away.

Organisers say it promises to be a thrilling mix of sports and music. Be there!