‘Mr President, Thank You for not Converting Me to Islam’ – Amaechi Jokes

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has jokingly thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for not converting him to Islam.

Amaechi said that some Nigerian attacked and criticised him for supporting the president who was allegedly trying to Islamise the country.

He said in 2014 “when I walked into Christ the King Catholic Church, I was literally chased out of the church as a governor because he was supporting Buhari.”

The Minister of transport said this at the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday where ministers in the president’s cabinet took turns to narrate the lessons they learnt from the president.

“Mr President, let me thank you for not converting me to Islam. I say that specifically because in 2014 when I walked into Christ the King Catholic Church, I was literally chased out of the church as a governor because I was accused of supporting a man whose agenda was to Islamise Nigeria.

“And in Rivers State, they began to call me `Alhaji Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi’. I thank you because they have dropped the `Alhaji’ and back to Mr Chibuike Amaechi,” he said.

Amaechi said some persons initially thought that the president would be an autocratic leader only for him to turn out to be an “extreme democrat”.

“I was told in the course of the campaign that you were autocratic and therefore you would not be democratic.

“Most of us are not happy that you have moved from your autocratic nature to an extreme democrat that everything puts to test of the people, to the extent that the people now feel that the only way things can go on in this country is by the rule of law.

“We all know that the rule of law is the beginning and the end of this government. Talking about the financial impunity that we saw before, people were making money without having any productive capacity for that,” Amaechi said.