Mr P drops visuals for new single ‘Like dis like dat’ [Video]

Afro-pop and RnB artiste, Peter Okoye aka Mr P, has dropped the visuals for his latest song, titled, “Like Dis Like Dat”.

“Like Dis Like Dat” comes on the coattails of his last release, ‘Too Late‘.

Mr P employs the production services of producer, Daihard Beats, who gave him a tune that blends with his international vibe.

On this new joint, the singer wants to have enough of his lady love who he is madly in love with and can do anything for. You need to listen to this classic love song…

Announcing the new single on social media, Mr P wrote:

Another Brand New Song: Mr P- Like dis Like dat

Y’all know i love RnB and Pop Music So I had put them together on this Classic Joint

Link in my bio

as Directed by Peter Okoye

#StayingInMyOwnLane #MaintainingMyOwnLane

Last song to end the year… 2020 is a brand new Me I cant believe I shot this video 2yrs ago! And it came out today

You can watch the dope visuals below…