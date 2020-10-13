Mr Macaroni Releases a Gripping Short Film About #EndSARS

Debo Macaroni continues to use his amazing platform to draw global attention to the plight of Nigerians who are crying out against police brutality.

In the short film shared on his Twitter, the comedian demonstrates how unchecked brutality often comes back to haunt even the privileged. “E fit be you o,” he captioned the video which has since garnered over 100, 000 likes.

Check it out below:

