Yesterday, Mr Eazi took to his Instagram to celebrate his partner, Temi Otedola, who turned a year older.

The singer shared an adorable photo of them, adding, “More Life 🔊 to my Queen, my love @jtofashion May your light keep shining & never Die!!! Wish you great Health, Wisdom, Peace, Love & Joy!!! Omo to Shan! 😉😉”

Check them out below: