Mr Eazi Starts December with a Bang, Cops Himself a Range Rover

Mr Eazi is starting off his December with a big bang as the singer just copped himself a multi-million naira black Range Rover.

Th singer took to his Instagram story to share videos of his new ride and disclose that it was an early Christmas present to himself.

Mr Eazi who is currently enjoying a baecation in Dubai with his girlfriend, billionaire heiress and fashion blogger, Temi Otedola, shared hopes that he’ll remain in a place long enough to enjoy his new ride which is billed for #DettyDecember.

Congratulations to him!

