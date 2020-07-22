Mr Eazi Shares Pictures from Surprise Baecation by ‘Wifey’, Temi Odetola

Tosin Ajibade aka Mr Eazi was pleasantly surprised by his girlfriend, Temi Otedola for his birthday.

The singer who celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, July 19, shared pictures from the beautiful view of the baecation in Monaco, gifted by his billionaire heiress babe.

The ‘Banku’ fusion hitmaker who recently launched a platform to provide funding for African musicians, took to Twitter to reveal that Temi flew him out for the celebration.

‘Got Flewweeeeeeeedddd out by the Wifey!!!!’, he wrote.

Got Flewweeeeeeeedddd out by the Wifey!!!! https://t.co/HHkc8VhA0n — Don Eazi (@mreazi) July 21, 2020

Aha Suzuki no be Chang Jiang pic.twitter.com/mczaxwk8X4 — Don Eazi (@mreazi) July 21, 2020

The rest of us, the association of ‘God when’ can gather in the comment section.

