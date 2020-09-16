Mr Eazi Says He Has Already Booked Temi Otedola’s Ferrari for a Video Shoot

Mr Eazi is just hilarious.

Moments after Femi Otedola daughters unveiled the cute Ferraris they got from their dad, many people hopped onto their Twitter to talk about it.

One fan, who wasn’t quite pleased with the display of wealth, tagged Mr Eazi’s who’s in a relationship with Temi Otedola, to his rant.

“Wetin go pain me pass na if I see Temi Ferrari for any new Mr Eazi music video,” said the disgruntled fan. To which Mr Eazi replied: “Something wey I don book already!!!!”

See the exchange below:

