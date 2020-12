Mr Eazi Requests Help from Sarkodie, Stonebwoyb and Others After Phones and Laptop Were Stolen in Accra

Mr Eazi has cried out for help to some of Ghana’s foremost music artists after he was relieved of his phones and laptop in the nation’s capital, Accra.

The singer took to Twitter to request the help of his Ghanaian counterparts in retrieving his stolen items while promising to compensate whoever returns them to him, handsomely.

See his tweets below.

Abeg If Anybody see my laptop for Accra make e halla me! I go give am some cool £ — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Lmao but on a real anybody wey find am I promise I go do u well https://t.co/xMX29utWhP — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

If u open my laptop you go see this artwork for the place wey u for enter password. #FindMrEaziLaptop pic.twitter.com/gkvf9Zvcn8 — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Be like I go go tiptoe lane go beg the boys for there!! I sure sey dem be go listen me! Me sef I be hustler one time lol — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Emperor dem steal my laptop & phones o u for show your power to ur boy eazi https://t.co/tzrJRXH1Xc — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Uncle @sarkodie dem steal my Laptop o! Abeg give executive order — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Governor @stonebwoyb Abeg dem steal my laptop plus phones for Accra!! U go fit give executive order make street find am den return am! I am loyal to your government — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Cos like if you sell the laptop then phone u go get like some small money wey if u bring am come my der u go get triple sef! Boys for look sharp den investigate give me @AmgMedikal what u dey feel — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

Dem steal My laptop, but I sure sey my boys for street go return am so Ginger Shot for Republic pic.twitter.com/L4jVrUgmVt — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) December 22, 2020

