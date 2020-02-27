Mr. Eazi Reportedly Will Fund New Class of 30 Rising Artistes

Rolling Stone is reporting Mr. Eazi will be funding the career of 30 rising artistes in the second edition of his talent incubator program emPawa Africa, and he has revealed the lucky names.

Per the outlet, each artist will receive a $10,000 grant to go towards a music video, along with mentorship from professional singers, producers, and video directors.

The report added:

Mr. Eazi launched emPawa in 2018 with the goal of investing in promising artists early so they could develop self-sustaining careers. “He always told us the story of the $1,000 investment someone made in his career and how that made a huge difference,” E Kelly, a producer and close collaborator, told Rolling Stone in 2019. “If he can give other artists a good kickstart, they can find their feet from then on.” The strategy seemed to work for singers like Joeboy and J. Derobie, who scored hits last year after connecting with emPawa. Initially Mr. Eazi helped a pool of 100 artists in Africa with $3,000 grants. The money was meant to cover the cost of a music video. While many streaming services that are popular in the U.S. are not available in Africa, YouTube is everywhere, making it the crucial music outlet. “We’re the pipeline, the interstate that connects all those [African] diasporas,” says Tuma Basa, YouTube’s Director of Urban Music.

