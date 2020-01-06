Mr Eazi opens up on not ‘owning a car’

Nigerian singer/songwriter, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, has revealed he does not own his own personal car.

Speaking on Ghana’s Joy FM in an interview with George Quaye, Mr. Eazi said,

“No, I still don’t have a car. This is because all year round I’m not stationed at one place. Today, I’m in this Country playing shows, tomorrow, I’m somewhere else.

“It doesn’t make any sense for me to buy a car and just pack it, and so no, i still don’t have a car”

The ‘skin tight’ singer also talked about the fact that many people don’t respect musicians because they see them as dropouts.

” People don’t really respect the creative arts as an industry but I think with time the narrative is changing”.

Also, the singer took to his social media page to advise his fans to check up on their health status after the end of the festive period.

December 2019 across many countries in West Africa was tagged as “Detty December” on social media with having unrestricted fun being the main theme.

He advised people to go for a medical checkup (HIV test) now that the festive fever is over.