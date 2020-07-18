Mr Eazi Launches Platform to Help Fund African Artiste

Oluwatosin Ajibade known by the moniker, Mr Eazi, has launched the Africa Music Fund to support existing and emerging African musicians on the continent.

The fund which is aimed at providing financial support for artists to expand their catalog is a $20 million fund.

The lead investor in this initiative is 88mph, a company that provides capital for African businesses.

Through the AMF, 29-year-old  Mr Eazi wants to create a new funding model for the music business on the continent.
The hit maker made it known that he is yet to hit the $20 million target and is encouraging anyone passionate about Africa ‘s equity participation in African intellectual property to hit him up.
