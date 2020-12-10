Mr Eazi is Experimenting with Something Mind Blowing, Set to Give Fans Shares of His Music

Mr Eazi is set to tread a path that has never been trodden before with his latest experimentation which will cut his fans in on his cash flow.

The musician took to Twitter to announce a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all lovers of his music.

Mr Eazi noted that since 2016, he has been one of 5 most streamed African musicians which automatically translates to Dollars for him.

He is now looking to make his fans part of the money making machine and has decided that as fans stream his music, causing it to rise to the top of the charts and hence, making money for him, fans will be given a part of the equity on his music.

Invariably, they become co-owners of his works by just streaming his music and therefore make money in their pockets as he makes money.

With this development, the “Surrender” crooner will most likely smash the charts and streaming services. It’s na ingenious marketing/PR plan and we’re excited to see how it’ll play out.

