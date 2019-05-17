Moyo Ogunlewe Decamps from PDP to APC

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, on Thursday formally defected to the All Progressives Congress [APC].

The official declaration took place at Ogudu Junior Grammar School, Ogudu GRA, in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State with thousands of APC party in attendance.

Ogunlewe, along with his supporters, were received into the APC by members led by Alhaji Kehinde Bello, Party Chairman in Kosofe Local Government Area.

The young Ogunlewe, a lawyer, contested the Lagos House of Assembly seat (Kosofe 1) in the 2015 and 2019 elections but lost to the APC on the two occasions.

Shortly after the last general elections, he announced his resignation from the PDP but did not announce his next destination.

His father, Adeseye Ogunlewe, had also recently threatened to leave the PDP within 30 days over the lingering leadership crisis in the state chapter.

Speaking at the declaration ceremony, Moyosore, fondly referred to as Moyo, thanked APC members in the area for accepting him into the ruling party.

He said he felt at home, coming back to APC after years of sojourn in the PDP, promising to add great value to his new party to further enhance the party’s electoral fortune in the area.

“I want to thank everybody for accepting me and my supporters into APC. Honestly, I am overwhelmed by this show of love and I feel at home.

“But let me particularly thank our senator-elect, Mr Bayo Osinowo, for receiving me; it is unbelievable the way he has accepted despite what has gone wrong in the past.

“I thank Mr Osinowo and I can say that again and again. The last time I came here was for the victory party of Mr Osinowo and I told the whole house I was going to come to APC properly.

“This is just what I am doing now. I thank my new party for giving me the opportunity and I promise to do my best to add value to the party so that we can win and win more,” he said.

Moyosore said he was grateful to the PDP for giving him the platform to contest on two occasions but that he was back home to APC where he truly belonged.