Movie Producer, Victor Okpalan in Hot Water as Actresses Expose Him in Sex for Roles Saga

The entertainment industry is going through a thorough purging and next on the list is movie producer and director, Victor Okpalan.

At least two different actresses have called out the Nollywood practitioner for demanding sex in exchange for roles in his movies.

Sharon Osiyerimo Ohunene Jatto and Oshevire Divine shared screenshots of damning messages they exchanged with Okpalan.

In Sharon’s case, she was barely 17 when he made a move on her almost 4 years ago. She was enraged that the producer took to social media to show solidarity to the ‘Say No to Rape’ campaign despite taking advantage of young women. See screenshots of DM below

Actress Jemima Osunde alluded to hearing such stories about Okpalan under Sharon’s post while movie producer, Blessing Egbe insisted that sex for roles is not Nollywood’s ‘normal’.

For Divine Oshevire, her experience with Okpalan was as recent as this week. He came to her under the guise of a talent hunt he had posted on his page.

The movie director however, insinuated that she had to be willing to give up her body to make it in Nollywood.

