Movie Producer David Foster Dies at 90

Variety is reporting that movie producer David Foster is dead.

The prolific producer who is famous for collaborating Steve McQueen on “The Getaway” and shepherded Robert Altman’s “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” died Monday in Los Angeles.

A bit about him, per Variety:

Foster started in the business as a publicist representing McQueen along with Peter Sellers, Richard Attenborough, Shirley MacLaine, Andy Williams and Sonny and Cher. He left publicity and partnered with Mitchell Brower, where their first production was acclaimed 1971 Western “McCabe and Mrs. Miller.” Warren Beatty and Julie Christie starred, with Christie netting an Oscar nom. In 1972, he produced Sam Peckinpah’s “The Getaway” in collaboration with McQueen and Ali McGraw. It became one of Peckinpah’s most financially successful films. Foster partnered with “The Graduate” producer Larry Turman in 1974. The Turman Foster Company started out with “The Drowning Pool,” starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, and continued with “Heroes,” John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” “Running Scared,” 1994’s reboot of “The Getaway” and “The River Wild.” Foster continued producing into the 2000s with films including “The Mask of Zorro,” “Collateral Damage” and the 2011 remake of “The Thing.” He also produced the 2005 remake of “The Fog,” “Hart’s War,” as well as “Short Circuit” and “Short Circuit 2.”

He was 90.