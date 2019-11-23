Mourinho wins on Spurs debut

Jose Mourinho enjoyed a winning start as Tottenham manager with a 3-2 London derby victory over West Ham at the London Stadium Saturday.

First-half goals from Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and a third from Harry Kane four minutes after the break gave Tottenham their first Premier League away win since 20 January.

The result piles pressure on West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, whose side have now collected two points from their last seven games.

Late goals from substitute Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna gave the final scoreline a flattering look.

The result was about as comfortable as Mourinho could have hoped for after a tumultuous week, in which he replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked less than six months after guiding the club to the first Champions League final in their history.

