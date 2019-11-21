Mourinho takes first training session at Tottenham [Photos]

Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach, Jose Mourinho has resumed his position and he coordinated the training session for the club for the first time on Wednesday, November 20th.

In his first interview at the club, former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Mourinho vowed to bring “passion” and “happiness” to the London club.

Speaking to Spurs TV, the 57-year-old said:

“I couldn’t be happier and if I was not as happy as I am, I wouldn’t be here. What can I promise? Passion, real passion. Passion for my job, but also a passion for my club, that’s the way I have been all my career and I want to try, obviously, everything to bring happiness to everyone who loves the club. Even as an opponent, there was always huge respect between me and the club.”

Check out photos from the training session below:

